Hathor (HTR) One Day Volume Hits $3.68 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001775 BTC on popular exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $166.85 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.68 or 0.00459255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00066637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00076015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00079472 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00048908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.22 or 0.00460297 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

