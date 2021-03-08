Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.19 ($35.51).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €31.88 ($37.51) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 52 week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -34.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.67.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.