Haven Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.68 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $11.20 or 0.00020833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $157.31 million and $2.68 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,769.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.88 or 0.03440362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.47 or 0.00370976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.53 or 0.01005271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.87 or 0.00414492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.13 or 0.00349882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00023438 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.00240645 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,043,142 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.