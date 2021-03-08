Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Tops $9.88 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $9.88 or 0.00019649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $138.68 million and $427,465.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,278.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,716.98 or 0.03414964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.85 or 0.00363674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.81 or 0.01008012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.97 or 0.00411654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00360817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.18 or 0.00250963 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00022469 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,037,487 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

