Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 182,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HE opened at $37.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

