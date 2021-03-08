Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.65

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 3898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

HWKN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Hawkins from $31.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $727.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 57,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 42,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

