Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 106,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 116,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

HAYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $405.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Haynes International by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Haynes International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,517,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

