HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF)

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of BRRGF opened at $3.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. BerGenBio ASA has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

BerGenBio ASA Company Profile

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bioavailable small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in two major cancer indications. The Phase II clinical trial program focuses on lung cancer, acute myeloid leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as melanoma and triple negative breast cancer.

