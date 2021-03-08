HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF)

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of BRRGF opened at $3.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. BerGenBio ASA has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.39.
BerGenBio ASA Company Profile
