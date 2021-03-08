HC Wainwright Trims Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Target Price to $7.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 207.02% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.07.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

