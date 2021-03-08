HC Wainwright Upgrades Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Buy

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,534,000 after purchasing an additional 452,991 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,876,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,618,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,048 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

