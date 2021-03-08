HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,881 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $82.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

