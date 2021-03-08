Head to Head Comparison: Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) vs. Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Baltic International USA alerts:

This table compares Baltic International USA and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -849.48% Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25%

Baltic International USA has a beta of 41.27, indicating that its stock price is 4,027% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baltic International USA and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 4.77 $98.08 million $1.64 8.91

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Baltic International USA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Baltic International USA and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 5 1 0 2.17

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential downside of 20.80%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Baltic International USA on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic International USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic International USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.