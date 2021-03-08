Head-To-Head Comparison: Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) versus Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Globus Medical and Neuronetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $785.37 million 7.81 $155.21 million $1.68 36.60 Neuronetics $62.66 million 4.16 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -8.70

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Globus Medical and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 4 10 0 2.71 Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Globus Medical presently has a consensus price target of $66.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.99%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.00%. Given Neuronetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 12.36% 9.85% 9.04% Neuronetics -61.44% -88.76% -36.14%

Summary

Globus Medical beats Neuronetics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and regenerative biologic products, such as allografts and synthetic alternatives that are adjunctive treatments used in combination with stabilizing implant hardware. In addition, it provides motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement and interspinous distraction devices, and interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; imaging, navigation, and robotic assisted surgery technology solutions; and hip and knee joint solutions, as well as distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. Further, the company offers expandable spacer products, which include RISE, RISE-L, CALIBER, CALIBER-L, ALTERA, ELSA, ELSA-ATP, SABLE, MAGNIFY, MAGNIFY-S, FORTIFY, and XPand; CREO thoracolumbar stabilization platform that offers instruments and implants for treating pathologies; CREO MIS and CREO MCS, options designed for less invasive surgery and minimal muscle disruption; CREO Derotation and CREO Rod Link Reducer systems, which help to streamline various derotation maneuvers for deformity correction; CREO Addition that provides a range of connectors; and CREO Fenestrated, a cement augmented pedicle screw system for patients with advanced stage tumors and limited life expectancy, as well as QUARTEX, an occipito-cervico-thoracic stabilization system. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.