Head-To-Head Comparison: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) versus Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MeiraGTx and Outlook Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $13.29 million 42.66 -$54.75 million ($1.65) -8.95 Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 38.52 -$35.24 million ($0.67) -2.70

Outlook Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MeiraGTx and Outlook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.58%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 249.91%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -283.20% -29.14% -17.49% Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -148.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

