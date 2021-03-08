Head-To-Head Review: iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Linx (NYSE:LINX)

Linx (NYSE:LINX) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Linx has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Linx and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx $191.54 million 6.32 $9.85 million $0.05 127.80 iClick Interactive Asia Group $199.41 million 6.30 -$9.60 million ($0.17) -80.47

Linx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iClick Interactive Asia Group. iClick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Linx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Linx and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx -0.39% 0.82% 0.56% iClick Interactive Asia Group -8.44% -2.03% -1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Linx and iClick Interactive Asia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linx 2 4 1 0 1.86 iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Linx currently has a consensus price target of $5.73, suggesting a potential downside of 11.38%. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.46%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Linx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Linx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Linx beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linx

Linx S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions. The company also provides telecommunication services, such as transmission of voice, data, image, and sound through services of network and circuit, telephony, and other systems, including the Internet. In addition, it offers technical support, advisory, and training services; and operates cloud platform. Further, the company develops and sells POS, automation software, and electronic payment solutions, as well as promotion engine for retail chains in the principal Latin American markets. Additionally, it offers Software as a Service solutions for micro and small retailers; and ERP solutions and services for footwear retail. The company was formerly known as LMI S.A. and changed its name to Linx S.A. in September 2004. Linx S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution. The company also provides mobile marketing solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. In addition, it offers enterprise solutions that help clients collate information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions to new retail, online education, real estate, and other sectors. The company sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with entities or marketing agencies, including marketing campaign contracts. It has a strategic collaboration with Tencent International Business Group to co-develop Smart Retail and Smart Travel SaaS solutions. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

