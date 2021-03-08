Head-To-Head Review: Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) vs. Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Insulet has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Insulet and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 1 13 5 0 2.21 Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Insulet currently has a consensus price target of $246.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.47%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.00%. Given Neuronetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Insulet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insulet and Neuronetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $738.20 million 21.12 $11.60 million $0.19 1,241.84 Neuronetics $62.66 million 4.16 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -8.70

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Insulet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 3.33% 8.94% 2.07% Neuronetics -61.44% -88.76% -36.14%

Summary

Insulet beats Neuronetics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

