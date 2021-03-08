Head to Head Review: Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares KONE Oyj and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 9.37% 33.13% 11.06% Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KONE Oyj and Paya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 3 8 3 0 2.00 Paya 0 0 5 0 3.00

Paya has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.70%. Given Paya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paya is more favorable than KONE Oyj.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KONE Oyj and Paya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.18 billion 3.57 $1.04 billion N/A N/A Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 65.44

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Paya.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of KONE Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paya beats KONE Oyj on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. In addition, it offers people flow planning and consulting services; and solutions for special buildings and large projects. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

