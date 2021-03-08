Head to Head Survey: Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) versus Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Zuora has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appian has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zuora and Appian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $276.06 million 5.70 -$83.39 million ($0.74) -17.82 Appian $260.35 million 37.28 -$50.71 million ($0.77) -178.31

Appian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zuora. Appian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zuora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Zuora shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.8% of Appian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zuora and Appian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 1 3 1 0 2.00 Appian 3 3 1 0 1.71

Zuora presently has a consensus price target of $15.08, suggesting a potential upside of 14.27%. Appian has a consensus price target of $130.29, suggesting a potential downside of 4.66%. Given Zuora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zuora is more favorable than Appian.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -27.34% -47.35% -20.78% Appian -13.00% -15.16% -8.94%

Summary

Zuora beats Appian on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing for subscription billing; Zuora RevPro, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; and Zuora Collect designed to handle the complicated function of collections associated with subscription-based businesses. The company also provides Zuora Marketplace that offers industry-specific tools and third-party applications for its customers. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, global systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology and ecosystem partners. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. Its principal software markets include business process management systems, dynamic case management, robotic process automation, application platform as a service, and low-code development. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, life sciences, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

