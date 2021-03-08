Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to announce sales of $54.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.80 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $45.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $227.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $228.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $273.65 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $274.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCAT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,429,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,968 shares of company stock worth $6,245,238 over the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after buying an additional 74,195 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after buying an additional 118,890 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5,940.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

