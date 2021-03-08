Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

NYSE:HTA opened at $26.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.80 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

