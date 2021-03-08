HealthEquity (HQY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $79.46 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.20. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,589.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

