Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

PEAK opened at $29.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

