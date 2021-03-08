HeartBout (HB) Achieves Market Cap of $216,912.65

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $216,912.65 and $6,939.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.64 or 0.00800890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00041216 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.