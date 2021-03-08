Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.94

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 21993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,332,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.