Hedera Hashgraph Market Cap Hits $1.31 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $274.18 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.11 or 0.00291652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00012188 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,513,753,664 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

