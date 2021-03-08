Hedget (HGET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.77 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget token can now be purchased for about $5.58 or 0.00010751 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $875,659.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.40 or 0.00455814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00066280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00075432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00079394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00049274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.09 or 0.00457141 BTC.

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

