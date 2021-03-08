HedgeTrade 24-Hour Volume Tops $90,460.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $397.29 million and approximately $90,460.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002885 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00048539 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000403 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005901 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00018933 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.