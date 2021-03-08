Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.61

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 2158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSII. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $738.20 million, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

