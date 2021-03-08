Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $82.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Helios Technologies traded as high as $70.72 and last traded at $70.72, with a volume of 309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.11.

HLIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

