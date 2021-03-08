Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.18. 4,490,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 2,469,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $931.42 million, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 29,331 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 130.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 55,644 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

