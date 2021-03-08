Hellenic Coin Price Reaches $1.64 on Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $114.64 million and $209,674.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00003213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.35 or 0.00365145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

