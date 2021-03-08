HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HLFFF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HelloFresh stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998. HelloFresh has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $92.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.