Helmet.insure Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last Week (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001270 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.07 or 0.00453417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00066959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00077071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00077509 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.00462653 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,192,648 coins.

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

