Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Trading 7.7% Higher

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.97. 147,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 68,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
The firm has a market cap of $518.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 349.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.
About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.
Read More: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.