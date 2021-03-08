Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Trading 7.7% Higher

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.97. 147,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 68,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $518.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 349.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.