HempCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,513.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.26 million and $1,513.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,883.89 or 1.00097864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00037054 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012128 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00075310 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003945 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,927,910 coins and its circulating supply is 260,792,760 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.