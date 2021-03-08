Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.68% of Herc worth $148,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Herc by 1,702.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Herc by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Herc by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $91.24.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

