Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.08

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2,078.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.