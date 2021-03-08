Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Insurance in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $301.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

