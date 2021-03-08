Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.98

Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 3393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -201.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLHR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 55.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 4.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 70,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

