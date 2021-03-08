Hermez Network Achieves Market Cap of $27.20 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $27.20 million and $1.25 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $5.79 or 0.00010778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.56 or 0.00453636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00066948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00076768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00078397 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.72 or 0.00461388 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

