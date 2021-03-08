HEROcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $107,810.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $107,810.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00060548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.31 or 0.00821455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00029861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00041707 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

