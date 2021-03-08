Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading 11.7% Higher

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s stock price was up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.32 and last traded at $64.81. Approximately 875,416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 496,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after buying an additional 869,609 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after acquiring an additional 122,740 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.