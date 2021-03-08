Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading 11.7% Higher

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s stock price was up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.32 and last traded at $64.81. Approximately 875,416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 496,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.
In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after buying an additional 869,609 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after acquiring an additional 122,740 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000.
About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.
