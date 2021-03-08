High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Director Trevor Dale Hennigar Sells 4,250 Shares

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total value of C$56,695.00.

Shares of TSE:HLF traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,600. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. The company has a market cap of C$458.52 million and a P/E ratio of 16.02. High Liner Foods Inc has a 1 year low of C$5.19 and a 1 year high of C$13.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

