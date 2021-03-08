High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.80

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.80 and last traded at C$13.73, with a volume of 22464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$457.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

In related news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total value of C$56,695.00.

About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.