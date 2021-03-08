HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 16,654 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

JNJ opened at $156.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.