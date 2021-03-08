HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 12,293 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 489,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $54.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

