HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 3,160 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $178.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.45. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $184.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

