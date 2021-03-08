HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 10,066 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $45.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

