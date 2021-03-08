HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,128 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Ferrari stock opened at $188.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.45. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

