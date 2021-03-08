HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,692 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 37.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 76,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UAUG opened at $28.01 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56.

